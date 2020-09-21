DUNWOODY, Ga. (CW69 News at10)

PRESS RELEASE:

During the month of October, Dunwoody Municipal Court will hold an amnesty program for individuals with past due traffic citations and/or active bench warrants for failing to appear in court.

“We’ve offered an amnesty program for several years, but it’s even more important this year,” said Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington. “As we continue to work our way through a backlog of cases from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, amnesty eases the financial burden for individuals to clear their cases.”

The program is designed to promote lawful driving privileges, settle outstanding violations with the court and reduce arrests. Those who want to take part can visit Dunwoody Municipal Court, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. only.

During that time, if individuals pay their fines in full, all contempt fees will be forgiven. If the individual’s offense(s) requires a mandatory court appearance, the individual will be granted a future court date to appear before a judge, and all warrants will be cleared and warrant fees forgiven.

Dunwoody Municipal Court resumed hearings on June 16 under new safety protocols designed to guard against the spread of COVID-19. The Court increased weekly sessions from three to six to catch up on cases that were put on hold for three months due to the pandemic.

“We’re encouraged by the very positive feedback we hear from attorneys, defendants and other courtroom visitors. They tell us they feel comfortable and confident in our safety protocols,” Huntington added. New safety protocols include socially-distanced seating, mandatory masks and temperature checks.