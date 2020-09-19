ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Roderick Walker joined his attorneys for a press conference on their efforts to dismiss his criminal case and to draw attention to what they call a corrupt Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

“I just pray and I hope that it don’t happen to nobody else,” Walker said. “I just want to let you all know that I was scared, that I feared for my life.”

Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly beat and arrested Walker during a traffic stop, after he refused to show his identification. The incident was captured on cell phone video. He was a passenger and not the driver. Authorities later released him from jail. “They have a systemic pattern of practice that is encouraged by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department to violate civil rights,” said his attorney, Shean Williams with Cochran Firm Atlanta, referring to the deputies involved.

He says Walker now has extreme medical issues, including a brain injury and eye fractures. “He asked for medical care after being beaten and suffocated and was told no,” said Jane Lamberti, a partner with the firm.

Attorney Shean Williams with @CochranFirm_ATL is joined at a press conference by his client, Roderick Walker, other counsel, and family members, giving an update on Walker’s case. Walker was arrested and beaten by Clayton Co. deputies during a traffic stop last week. pic.twitter.com/E1XNauQCry — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) September 18, 2020

The Cochran Firm Atlanta posted photos on social media of the three deputies involved in arresting and beating Walker during a traffic stop last week: Brandon Myers, Dekota Riddick and Demetrius Valentine.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill fired Myers, who joined the department in November 2019, for excessive use of force. “In that time, he’s had five other incidents of use of force,” said Williams, who says he wants all of them fired and charged.

“Why is it that, a week into this incident, we have not heard from Sheriff Victor Hill?” asked Torris Butterfield, the attorney representing Walker on the criminal charges.

Williams referenced a number of ongoing complaints against Sheriff Hill, including a lack of transparency. He also blamed the Sheriff’s Office for leaking the incident report on Walker’s arrest to the media before the attorneys received it. He says it falsely accuses Walker of being the aggressor during the arrest. Myers is heard in the video taken during the arrest saying Walker was biting him. Williams says Walker was the one being bitten.

“This is another example of an attempt to deflect and cover up what we saw in that video, and they’re using an incident report now to do it,” Williams said. He’s hoping the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the Sheriff’s Office, and in the meantime, the firm is hoping the district attorney will dismiss the charges against Walker.

