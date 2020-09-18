ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Hurricane Sally became a tropical depression, but it still packed a punch here in Metro Atlanta, snapping trees and snatching down power lines.

Atlanta police say one man died after a tree crashed down on a home on Linda Way. They say one person was rescued and another was able to escape.

In Dunwoody, residents couldn’t believe the storm took down the historic 100-year-old tree outside the Cheek-Spruill House and sent it crashing down on a car traveling through the intersection. Police say the driver was not injured.

“We are fortunate it didn’t happen on the house and that there were no significant injures, and that’s really what’s most important than the tree,” said Becky Jarrell, who lives in the area.

A look at some of the storm damage I saw today. This is in Dunwoody. Police said the driver of the car was not injured. A tree fell right on it as she was driving through the intersection. pic.twitter.com/mW39yAvwpU — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) September 17, 2020

Police say two other cars were impacted during that crash, and they say there was another incident involving a tree hitting a different vehicle nearby.

“A tree came down in the Branches neighborhood, and it brought down the power lines as well on top of that vehicle. In that case, the drive did exactly what she should have done, she called 911, she stayed in the car,” said Dunwoody Police Department Public Information Officer Robert Parsons.

Miraculously, none of those drivers were injured.

Several agencies posted photos and video of damage on social media. The storm also flooded roads in certain areas, causing road closures, and crews were still responding to power outages.

During the day, Georgia Power had at least 445 outages and over 16,000 people were without power in the Metro Atlanta area. As for now, the cleanup continues.

Update from Dunwoody Police: