SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A Savannah man admitted to killing the wife of a deployed Fort Stewart U.S. Army soldier.

Stafon Jamar Davis, 28, of Savannah, pled guilty to Premeditated Murder and to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the July 9, 2018 shooting death of Abree Boykin, 24, a Fort Stewart Army Reservation post housing resident, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Stafon Davis’ admission of guilt in the cold-blooded murder of Abree Boykin will help bring some degree of closure in this horrific crime against the spouse of a deployed American soldier,” said Christine.

Abree Boykin was the wife of SGT Shawn Boykin, a member of the U.S. Army who, at the time of the murder, was deployed in South Korea.

Davis admitted to being a childhood friend of Abree Boykin and to shooting and killing her in the early morning hours of July 9, 2018, in her on post residence and fleeing Fort Stewart in her vehicle. Davis, who earlier served a federal sentence for armed robbery, later was apprehended in West Palm Beach, Florida.