DUNWOODY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A Dunwoody woman is counting her blessings, after a tree came crashing down on her car while she was driving.

Jessica Zlotcavitch was on her way to the store Thursday morning to prepare for Friday’s Jewish New Year. She was only two blocks away from her home when a tree landed on her car. It caved the entire back part of the vehicle in, but she miraculously walked away without a scratch.

Jessica Zlotcavitch @jessibu23 was driving this car when the tree fell on it. She told me in a Zoom interview today she's counting her blessings! "I’m just thankful to be alive and conscious and I’m back with my family.” pic.twitter.com/0YxYdv1qur — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) September 19, 2020

Zlotcavitch, a wife and mother of a 20-month-old son, is also seven months pregnant. She was taken to a hospital just for observation, and now she’s back home.

“Let’s see how my body reacts to the shock of all of this, but I’m just thankful to be alive and conscious and I’m back with my family.”

A bystander, Kyle Palmer, came to her rescue and pulled her out of the car. She says she was told lightning may have struck the tree, causing it to fall across the road. Several trees ripped down power lines and damaged cars when the remains of Hurricane Sally arrived in Georgia.