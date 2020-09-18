Multiple organizations, including the Atlanta Lions Club, participated in a food distribution involving thousands of boxes of produce on September 18, 2020. (photo: Atlanta Lions Club)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Some local organizations unloaded 13,000 boxes of fresh produce to give away on September 18, 2020, near downtown Atlanta. Lines of people showed up to receive some of the boxes in the historic Westside and Lakewood neighborhoods.

The distribution is part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

The Atlanta Lions Club partnered with the Young Generation Movement and Lakewood Environmental Arts Foundation to organize it.

Farmers and companies like Collins Brothers Produce want to make sure their produce doesn’t go to waste during the pandemic.

The Lions Club also recognizes the following contributors:

Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta Public Schools

South Cobb Lions Club

Latina Lions Club

Kawanza Hall

Commissioner Joe Carn

If any boxes are left, they’ll continue distributing them on Saturday September 19, 2020.

