ATLANTA, GA (CW69 News 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

The Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections has unveiled its list of early voting locations for the November 3, 2020 General Election. The county will have 30 polling sites opened when Early Voting gets underway October 12 – 30, 2020.

Thanks to its ongoing partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, the State Farm Arena will once again serve as the county’s Mega Polling Site. Also known as the largest polling site in Georgia, the arena is just one of the high profile locations.

“We wanted to give residents a variety of options on where to submit their ballots during early voting,” said Robb Pitts, Fulton County Chairman. “We also are proud to announce that the Georgia International Convention Center in South Fulton County, the High Museum of Art in downtown Atlanta, and the Dorothy Benson Senior Center in North Fulton County will also serve as Polling Sites.”

“In addition to our Mega Sites, we have also included several of our libraries and other facilities,” said Mary Carole Cooney, Chairman of the Board of Registrations and Elections. “We placed five polling sites in each district, because we wanted voters in each area to know they will have access to the locations near them.”

A list of all Early Voting locations are as follows:

 

Adams Park Library

(District 4)

 2231 Campbellton Rd., SW

Atlanta, GA. 30311
Alpharetta Branch Library

(District 2)

 10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta, GA 30009
Buckhead Library

(District 3)

 269 Buckhead Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30305
Chastain Park 140 W Wieuca Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342
C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

(District 4)

 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

 
Dorothy Benson Senior Center

(District 3)

 6500 Vernon Wood Drive SE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328
East Point Library

(District 5)

 2757 Main Street

East Point, GA 30344
East Roswell Branch Library

(District 1)

 2301 Holcomb Bridge Rd.

Roswell, GA 30076
Etris Community Recreation

(District 6)

 5285 Lakeside Dr.

Union City, GA 30291
Georgia International Convention Center

(District 6)

 2000 Convention Center Concourse

College Park, GA 30337
Gladys S. Dennard Library @ South Fulton

(District 6)

 4055 Flat Shoals Road

Union City, GA 30291
Johns Creek Environmental Campus

(District 1)

 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022
High Museum of Art

(District 3)

 1280 Peachtree Street, NE

Atlanta, GA 30309
Metropolitan Library

(District 5)

 1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30310
Milton Library

(District 2)

 855 Mayfield Road

Milton, GA 30009
New Beginnings Senior Center

(District 6)

 66 Brooks View Drive

Fairburn, GA 30213
Northside Library

(District 3)

 3295 Northside Pkwy

Atlanta, GA 30327
Northeast Spruill Oaks Library

(District 1)

 9560 Spruill Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022
North Fulton Service Center

(Room 232)

(District 2)

 7741 Roswell Road,

Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library

(District 4)

 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW

Atlanta, GA 30318
Park Place at Newtown

(District 1)

 3125 Old Alabama Road

Johns Creek, GA 30022
Ponce De Leon Library

(District 4)

 980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE

Atlanta, GA 30306
Robert E. Fulton Ocee Library

(District 1)

 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek, GA 30005
Roswell Library

(District 2)

 115 Norcross Street

Roswell, GA 30075
South Fulton Service Center

(District 5)

 5600 Stonewall Tell Road

South Fulton, GA 30349
Sandy Springs Library

(District 3)

 395 Mount Vernon Hwy, NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Southwest Arts Center

(District 6)

 915 New Hope Road., SW

South Fulton, GA 30331
State Farm Arena

(District 4)

 1 State Farm Drive

Atlanta, GA 30303
Welcome All Recreation Center

(District 5)

 4255 Will Lee Road

South Fulton, GA 30349
Wolf Creek Library

(District 5)

 3100 Enon Road, SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

“The county is working hard to not only provide a positive voting experience, but to build voter confidence in the process,” said Richard Barron, Fulton County Elections Director. “We are excited about the new partnerships we have built regarding some of the newer locations.

Our voters will be encouraged to skip the lines and vote early.”

 

Early voting for the November 3, 2020 General Election begins October 12 and ends October 30. Voters can head to the early voting polling sites during the following days and times:

 

·       Monday, October, 12 to Saturday, October, 24, 2020

8:00 am to 6:00 pm

·       Monday, October, 26 to Friday, October 30

7:00 am. – 7:00 pm.

·       Sunday, October 18 and 25,

10:00 a.m.