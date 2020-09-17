|The Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections has unveiled its list of early voting locations for the November 3, 2020 General Election. The county will have 30 polling sites opened when Early Voting gets underway October 12 – 30, 2020.
Thanks to its ongoing partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, the State Farm Arena will once again serve as the county’s Mega Polling Site. Also known as the largest polling site in Georgia, the arena is just one of the high profile locations.
“We wanted to give residents a variety of options on where to submit their ballots during early voting,” said Robb Pitts, Fulton County Chairman. “We also are proud to announce that the Georgia International Convention Center in South Fulton County, the High Museum of Art in downtown Atlanta, and the Dorothy Benson Senior Center in North Fulton County will also serve as Polling Sites.”
“In addition to our Mega Sites, we have also included several of our libraries and other facilities,” said Mary Carole Cooney, Chairman of the Board of Registrations and Elections. “We placed five polling sites in each district, because we wanted voters in each area to know they will have access to the locations near them.”
A list of all Early Voting locations are as follows:
|Adams Park Library
(District 4)
|2231 Campbellton Rd., SW
Atlanta, GA. 30311
|Alpharetta Branch Library
(District 2)
|10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta, GA 30009
|Buckhead Library
(District 3)
|269 Buckhead Avenue
Atlanta, GA 30305
|Chastain Park
|140 W Wieuca Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342
|C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
(District 4)
|3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
|Dorothy Benson Senior Center
(District 3)
|6500 Vernon Wood Drive SE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
|East Point Library
(District 5)
|2757 Main Street
East Point, GA 30344
|East Roswell Branch Library
(District 1)
|2301 Holcomb Bridge Rd.
Roswell, GA 30076
|Etris Community Recreation
(District 6)
|5285 Lakeside Dr.
Union City, GA 30291
|Georgia International Convention Center
(District 6)
|2000 Convention Center Concourse
College Park, GA 30337
|Gladys S. Dennard Library @ South Fulton
(District 6)
|4055 Flat Shoals Road
Union City, GA 30291
|Johns Creek Environmental Campus
(District 1)
|8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta, GA 30022
|High Museum of Art
(District 3)
|1280 Peachtree Street, NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
|Metropolitan Library
(District 5)
|1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30310
|Milton Library
(District 2)
|855 Mayfield Road
Milton, GA 30009
|New Beginnings Senior Center
(District 6)
|66 Brooks View Drive
Fairburn, GA 30213
|Northside Library
(District 3)
|3295 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
|Northeast Spruill Oaks Library
(District 1)
|9560 Spruill Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
|North Fulton Service Center
(Room 232)
(District 2)
|7741 Roswell Road,
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
|Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library
(District 4)
|2489 Perry Boulevard, NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
|Park Place at Newtown
(District 1)
|3125 Old Alabama Road
Johns Creek, GA 30022
|Ponce De Leon Library
(District 4)
|980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
|Robert E. Fulton Ocee Library
(District 1)
|5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30005
|Roswell Library
(District 2)
|115 Norcross Street
Roswell, GA 30075
|South Fulton Service Center
(District 5)
|5600 Stonewall Tell Road
South Fulton, GA 30349
|Sandy Springs Library
(District 3)
|395 Mount Vernon Hwy, NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
|Southwest Arts Center
(District 6)
|915 New Hope Road., SW
South Fulton, GA 30331
|State Farm Arena
(District 4)
|1 State Farm Drive
Atlanta, GA 30303
|Welcome All Recreation Center
(District 5)
|4255 Will Lee Road
South Fulton, GA 30349
|Wolf Creek Library
(District 5)
|3100 Enon Road, SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
“The county is working hard to not only provide a positive voting experience, but to build voter confidence in the process,” said Richard Barron, Fulton County Elections Director. “We are excited about the new partnerships we have built regarding some of the newer locations.
Our voters will be encouraged to skip the lines and vote early.”
Early voting for the November 3, 2020 General Election begins October 12 and ends October 30. Voters can head to the early voting polling sites during the following days and times:
· Monday, October, 12 to Saturday, October, 24, 2020
8:00 am to 6:00 pm
· Monday, October, 26 to Friday, October 30
7:00 am. – 7:00 pm.
· Sunday, October 18 and 25,
10:00 a.m.