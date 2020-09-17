The Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections has unveiled its list of early voting locations for the November 3, 2020 General Election. The county will have 30 polling sites opened when Early Voting gets underway October 12 – 30, 2020. Thanks to its ongoing partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, the State Farm Arena will once again serve as the county’s Mega Polling Site. Also known as the largest polling site in Georgia, the arena is just one of the high profile locations. “We wanted to give residents a variety of options on where to submit their ballots during early voting,” said Robb Pitts, Fulton County Chairman. “We also are proud to announce that the Georgia International Convention Center in South Fulton County, the High Museum of Art in downtown Atlanta, and the Dorothy Benson Senior Center in North Fulton County will also serve as Polling Sites.” “In addition to our Mega Sites, we have also included several of our libraries and other facilities,” said Mary Carole Cooney, Chairman of the Board of Registrations and Elections. “We placed five polling sites in each district, because we wanted voters in each area to know they will have access to the locations near them.” A list of all Early Voting locations are as follows: Adams Park Library (District 4) 2231 Campbellton Rd., SW Atlanta, GA. 30311 Alpharetta Branch Library (District 2) 10 Park Plaza Alpharetta, GA 30009 Buckhead Library (District 3) 269 Buckhead Avenue Atlanta, GA 30305 Chastain Park 140 W Wieuca Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342 C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center (District 4) 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW Atlanta, GA 30311 Dorothy Benson Senior Center (District 3) 6500 Vernon Wood Drive SE Sandy Springs, GA 30328 East Point Library (District 5) 2757 Main Street East Point, GA 30344 East Roswell Branch Library (District 1) 2301 Holcomb Bridge Rd. Roswell, GA 30076 Etris Community Recreation (District 6) 5285 Lakeside Dr. Union City, GA 30291 Georgia International Convention Center (District 6) 2000 Convention Center Concourse College Park, GA 30337 Gladys S. Dennard Library @ South Fulton (District 6) 4055 Flat Shoals Road Union City, GA 30291 Johns Creek Environmental Campus (District 1) 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road Alpharetta, GA 30022 High Museum of Art (District 3) 1280 Peachtree Street, NE Atlanta, GA 30309 Metropolitan Library (District 5) 1332 Metropolitan Parkway Atlanta, GA 30310 Milton Library (District 2) 855 Mayfield Road Milton, GA 30009 New Beginnings Senior Center (District 6) 66 Brooks View Drive Fairburn, GA 30213 Northside Library (District 3) 3295 Northside Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30327 Northeast Spruill Oaks Library (District 1) 9560 Spruill Road Johns Creek, GA 30022 North Fulton Service Center (Room 232) (District 2) 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30350 Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library (District 4) 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW Atlanta, GA 30318 Park Place at Newtown (District 1) 3125 Old Alabama Road Johns Creek, GA 30022 Ponce De Leon Library (District 4) 980 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306 Robert E. Fulton Ocee Library (District 1) 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road Johns Creek, GA 30005 Roswell Library (District 2) 115 Norcross Street Roswell, GA 30075 South Fulton Service Center (District 5) 5600 Stonewall Tell Road South Fulton, GA 30349 Sandy Springs Library (District 3) 395 Mount Vernon Hwy, NE Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Southwest Arts Center (District 6) 915 New Hope Road., SW South Fulton, GA 30331 State Farm Arena (District 4) 1 State Farm Drive Atlanta, GA 30303 Welcome All Recreation Center (District 5) 4255 Will Lee Road South Fulton, GA 30349 Wolf Creek Library (District 5) 3100 Enon Road, SW Atlanta, GA 30331 “The county is working hard to not only provide a positive voting experience, but to build voter confidence in the process,” said Richard Barron, Fulton County Elections Director. “We are excited about the new partnerships we have built regarding some of the newer locations. Our voters will be encouraged to skip the lines and vote early.” Early voting for the November 3, 2020 General Election begins October 12 and ends October 30. Voters can head to the early voting polling sites during the following days and times: · Monday, October, 12 to Saturday, October, 24, 2020 8:00 am to 6:00 pm · Monday, October, 26 to Friday, October 30 7:00 am. – 7:00 pm. · Sunday, October 18 and 25, 10:00 a.m.