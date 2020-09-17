(CBS Local/KDKA)- How did Week 1 treat you? Well, even if it wasn’t the start you were looking for, there’s a chance to get right back to .500 this week. After one week of action, we have a little bit better of an idea of where things stand for each team, particularly after having no preseason games to gauge workloads for running backs or the targets for receivers.

As we head into Week 2, Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings have scoured the matchups to single out three guys they would start and three they would sit at each of the skill positions to help you best optimize your lineup for a strong result.

For Eisenberg, the matchup to avoid, at every position, is the Denver Broncos against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Melvin Gordon and Noah Fant are both on his sit list this week going up against a Steelers unit that harassed the Giants in Week 1. On the flip side, Jamey loves the matchup and the situation for Big Ben this week.

“Love the setup for him at home against the Broncos. First home game for him in over a year. He’s going to light up the defense that just lost AJ Bouye, no Von Miller,” said Eisenberg. “They have to play across the country, on the road, following a tough home loss against the Titans. I think it’s going to be Roethlisberger doing what he did against the Giants against the Broncos. Multiple touchdowns, close to 300 yards.”

For Cummings, he actually has Fant as a start at the tight end position. But, he also is a big fan of Nyheim Hines as the Colts take on the Minnesota Vikings. Though Jonathan Taylor may be getting more of the love as he’s expected to take the lion’s share of carries for Indy, he believes there’s plenty of room to get two starting backs out of the Colts backfield.

“Everybody is starting Jonathan Taylor, but I’m also starting Nyheim Hines in all formats. I loved his involvement in the running game,” said Cummings. “I’m not so sure we won’t see him more than expected in the red zone. And he’s going to catch six-plus passes. Nyheim Hines is a start.”

As for the sits category, there are a couple of big names, the biggest being New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The main reason? The expected absence of Michael Thomas from the Saints lineup.

“Not that Michael Thomas makes Drew Brees,” said Cummings. “I just expect this New Orleans offensive attack to be much more conservative. They were pretty conservative in Week 1. They face a Raiders team that, their defense should be able to shut down. I would really prefer to sit Drew Brees.”

For the rest of the guys’ picks for the week, check out the list below and catch the explanation in the video above. You can also check out the Fantasy Football Today podcast wherever you listen to podcasts.

Start

QB:

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 18.5

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 29.6

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 23.9

RB:

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 12.9

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 14.8

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 13.8

WR:

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 14.5

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 14.7

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 10.7

TE:

Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 10.9

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 10.7

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 10.5

Sit

QB:

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 17.9

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 21.6

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings @ Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 18.3

RB:

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 14.2

Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 10.3

Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans, Projected Points: 11.0

WR:

D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 12.8

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 12.8

John Brown, Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 14.5

TE:

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 10.7

Chris Herndon, New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 10.1

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 7.5