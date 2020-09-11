TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa police are searching for the suspect that brazenly robbed a McDonald’s in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Tampa.

Tampa Police responded to the McDonald’s at 1520 W. Kennedy Blvd late Thursday night for the report of a robbery. According to investigators, the suspect demanded an employee open the register or he would “pop” him. Though a gun was not visible, the victim was in fear and believed the suspect may have been in possession of a gun.

The suspect took money from the register before fleeing the scene southbound on foot toward Cleveland Street.

Descriptions of the suspect are as follows: Black male, 5’08-5’11, muscular build, short balding hair, possibly

late 20’s early 30’s. Wearing white tank top around face, gray or green athletic shorts and possible black/white Adidas sandals.

Detectives are working to develop leads in this case and identify the suspect. Anyone who may be able to help with this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.

