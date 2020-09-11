Legal law or crime concept. Man alone standing in the middle of the road on a foggy night. Artwork decoration with handcuffs, Statue of Justice and mallet of justice on toned foggy background. Credit: iStock

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A retired Clearwater police officer has been arrested and suspected of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a young girl that occurred over the course of two years.

According to detectives in the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation began on March 3, 2020 after the female victim disclosed the sexual abuse while in a Manatee County hospital. The crimes occurred in the victim’s home over a period of time between 2015 and 2016 while the victim was 12-years-old and younger.

During the investigation, detectives learned of two occasions where 48-year-old Stephen Gregory White entered the bedroom of the victim, exposed his penis and placed it in her hand while she was sleeping.

Through various investigative techniques, Pinellas County detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for White and took him into custody on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

White was taken to the Pasco County Jail where he was charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a Child under 12. He’s currently being held under $400,000 bond.

White retired in December of 2019 after serving 22 years with the City of Clearwater, spending the majority of his career as a patrol officer. In a statement from the Clearwater Police Department, “During his career with the Clearwater Police Department, there was never any indication of this type of complaint against Officer White,” said Chief Daniel Slaughter. “We have no knowledge about the case involving the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, but we are disheartened and troubled to hear about these types of allegations involving someone who once worked for our agency.”

The investigation is ongoing and CW44 News At 10 will provide further information as it becomes available. If you have any information or have been a victim in this case you are asked to contact Detective Serena Ghosio at (727) 582-6006 or by email at sghosio@pcsonet.com.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ALSO: Zephyrhills Man Gets 150 Years For Sexually Exploiting 3 Young Children