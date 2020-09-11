A man undergoes a rapid VIH test during the Gay Pride Parade in Santiago on June 23, 2018. - The initiative aims to encourage prevention, as there is concern about the alarming increase of new HIV infections (Acquired Immunodeficiency Virus) in the country. (Photo by CLAUDIO REYES / AFP) (Photo credit should read CLAUDIO REYES/AFP via Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Pasco County (DOH-Pasco) is offering free rapid HIV and hepatitis C testing on Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning immediately at 10841 Little Rd. in New Port Richey. Testing is available by appointment only – call 727-619-0260 to schedule an appointment.

In the U.S., for every seven people who have HIV, one person does not know it. Testing is the only way to know if you have HIV. The CDC recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once; however, anyone at higher risk for getting HIV are urged to get tested at least once a year.

This includes:

– Men who have sex with men

– People with more than 1 sexual partner

– Transgender people who have sex with men

– People who have recently had an STI

– People who use injection drugs

Results from the rapid tests will be available in 20 minutes. No matter what your test results are, you can take steps to help protect your health. If you have any questions, please call DOH-Pasco at 727-619-0260.

For information on DOH-Pasco services for HIV/AIDS, visit: http://pasco.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/infectious-diseaseservices/aids/index.html.

For information on HIV from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/default.html. For information on hepatitis C from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hcv/index.htm