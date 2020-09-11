ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Virtually all of the annual ceremonies remembering the September 11 attacks were cancelled in the Metro Atlanta area due to COVID-19, but many law enforcement agencies, like Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, decided to keep the tradition going with virtual ceremonies.

They reflected on the lives that ended 19 years ago on September 11, 2001, including the first responders who sacrificed their lives while trying to save others.

“This day reminds us of everything we swore to uphold in public service,” said Gwinnett County Police Chief Brett West.

Several law enforcement officers reflected on the day, 19 years ago, when nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks. (photo screenshots: Gwinnett Co.) pic.twitter.com/RkfXOFzowJ — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) September 11, 2020

They also offered words of encouragement to all who have sworn to protect and serve.

“Feed your courage and starve your fears, and with forgiveness in your hearts, never forget and always remember we’re stronger together,” said Lieutenant Melanie Jones with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Dekalb County Fire and Rescue held a virtual remembrance ceremony as well, and several other law enforcement agencies posted tributes on social media.

Officers say they will always remember the lives lost, the families they left behind, and how the country has vowed to never forget that day in history.