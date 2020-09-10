TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Two Tampa beaches have been identified as health hazards due to high bacteria levels in the water.

A health advisory has been issued for Ben T. Davis Beach on the East side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway and Davis Island Beach near downtown Tampa due to high bacteria levels. This should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended.

Samples taken Wednesday were above threshold for enterococci bacteria. The beaches will be re-sampled, Wednesday, September 16, 2020. When re-sampling indicates that the water is within the satisfactory range, the advisory will be lifted.

An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher. This is set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has been conducting coastal beach water quality monitoring at nine sites once every two weeks since August 2000, and weekly since August 5, 2002 through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.

The water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage. The purpose of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring

Program is to determine whether Florida has significant coastal beach water quality problems.

To review the beach water sampling results for reporting counties, visit the Florida Department of Health’s website and select the county name.

