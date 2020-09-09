The Chevy pickup responsible for the fatal hit and run which killed Cindy Sue Carpenter (DOB 06/04/1959) in St. Pete, FL Wells Fargo Drive-Thru. Credit: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The St. Petersburg Police are searching for information related to a fatal hit and and run at a bank drive-thru on Tuesday night.

Investigators are looking for the person who was driving a blue late 1970’s modeled Chevrolet pickup truck after it struck a woman sleeping at the Wells Fargo Bank at 125 5th St. S, last night.

61-year-old Cindy Sue Carpenter did not survive after the driver drove the wrong way through the bank’s drive-thru, ran her over and left the scene around 9:15pm on September 8, 2020.

The abandoned truck was located in the area of 9th Ave. and 11th St. S in St. Pete, but the driver has not been found.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen the crash, the truck or its driver – to provide information by calling the St. Petersburg Police Department non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

