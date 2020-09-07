TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Florida man died while in police custody Sunday evening following an arrest for a domestic disturbance.

According to detectives, at about 7:40pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020, Treasure Island Police Department officers responded to 111 104th Avenue in Treasure Island, for a domestic disturbance. Officers conducted an investigation into the complaint and arrested 33-year-old Donnie Brownlow Jr. for Domestic Battery, Obstruction, Felony Driving While Licensed Suspended/Revoked and Violation of Probation.

The officers took Brownlow into custody and he was transported to the Treasure Island Police Department to wait for a jail transport van. Detectives say while the handcuffed Brownlow was being escorted to the transport van, he broke free from the officer, ran toward Boca Ciega Bay and jumped into the water.

Paramedics from the Treasure Island Fire Department intervened and pulled Brownlow from the water, attempting to resuscitate him with CPR. Brownlow was transported to the Palms of Pasadena Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at about 9:40 p.m.

His death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Next of kin has been notified and the investigation continues.

