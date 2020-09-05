DECATUR, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Black Restaurant Week takes place September 4-13, 2020, and highlights several Black restaurants and chefs from around the Atlanta area. CW69’s Valencia Jones visited two of the participating businesses.

Local Black-owned restaurants are serving up some ‘extra soul’ for the start of Black Restaurant Week.

In addition to their popular Caribbean jerk burgers, Decatur restaurant, Supreme Burger is serving up some ‘extra soul’, navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and welcoming customers with open arms.

Customers say they are glad to take their masks off to enjoy the delicious food and support the business – not just during Black Restaurant Week. “I like to support Black restaurants during ‘Black Every Day,’ ‘Black Excellence Day’ every day,” said customer, Quita Jones.

A Supreme burger with a Caribbean kick. pic.twitter.com/B6BEU3eo0E — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) September 5, 2020

“I am so excited to participate. This is our first year. So much media, so much press, people have been hitting us up all over social saying they’re coming in,” said Supreme Burger owner, Waleed Shamsid-Deen. “We’re gonna provide the best service, the best burger in Atlanta.”

Just up the road, Taste Buddz is known for their Pineapple Griller, filled with fresh pineapple, tasty meats and veggies. “I’m originally from Trinidad and Tobago, so it’s just a little of my culture here in Atlanta,” said Taste Buddz Owner Alana Simpson. That culture is well-received by her restaurant patrons.

“Not just Taste Buddz, but everywhere, you know, we need to go out and support our people, keep the doors open,” said Antwon Ramsey, who said their turkey burger is his favorite menu selection.

“This is really a community initiative, and this is for people from all walks of life.” – Warren Luckett, founder of Black Restaurant Week, LLC pic.twitter.com/DTeD0NPA8J — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) September 5, 2020

Event and marketing agency, Black Restaurant Week, LLC started their nationwide initiative to bring awareness to Black-owned food businesses four years ago.

“This is really a community initiative, and this is for people from all walks of life,” said Warren Luckett, one of the founders. He says 68 restaurants, which is their largest number yet, are participating at no charge, offering special menu items at a discount during this designated week.

Luckett explained the initiative for supporting these businesses is also year-round, for those looking for Black restaurants to dine-in while traveling. Their website, blackrestaurantweeks.com provides a nationwide directory of participating restaurants and information on how businesses can sign up.

Some Taste Buddz items even pay tribute to several Black Americans whose deaths made national headlines this year, including Breonna Taylor.

“We’re really hoping that, with Black Restaurant Week happening, it can be a wonderful boost for these businesses in their time of need, Luckett said.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.