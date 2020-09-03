WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Former Second Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden made an appearance in Tampa Wednesday. She spoke virtually with students at Pasco Hernando State College, covering topics ranging from the pandemic to social unrest across the country.

Every so often, Dr. Davina Jones, Professor of Speech Communication at Pasco-Hernando State College invites a guest speaker for students into her [now virtual] public speaking course at Pasco-Hernando State College in Wesley Chapel. This week’s guest speaker: former Second Lady of the U.S., Dr. Jill Biden.

Students had no idea who the guest speaker would be, but soon learned that Dr. Biden was there to hear current students’ concerns and better understand what their community needs were.

Dr. Jones asked, “We’re going through all of this, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, we’re in the middle of social unrest, still debating how we treat each other, [do] Black lives matter? Are Black lives equal? We also have an election. How do we feel motivated about voting.”

Dr. Biden replied, “My message is simple. You’re – all the students on the screen, you’re future depends on it. Community college students are some of the hardest working people around. It’s not always easy, but you show up when it counts, and I know that many of you are worried about your education and your safety. Or worried about your loved ones who may be out of a job, or how many of your parents or relatives are risking their health, working on the frontlines?”

While speaking to students virtually, she also used the platform to campaign for her husband, Democratic Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden.

“We’ve never seen the stakes in such tangible terms before. We’re living with the consequences of the 2016 election every single day,” said Dr. Biden “And then I’m going to take these conversation back to our campaign so that we are ready on day one to turn this around.”

Dr. Jill Biden went on to talk more about the pandemic and possibilities that could come as a result of her husband’s victory in the 2020 general election.

A former community college professor herself, Tampa was just one virtual stop during her two week tour of different cities and their classes.

