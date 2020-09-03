CLEVELAND, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged White County resident Billy Rider, 44, with six counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) according to a GBI statement.
A GBI investigation into Rider’s internet activity began after a report was received from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to the online sharing of child pornography by Rider via the internet. This investigation led to a search warrant of Rider’s residence in White County, GA, and subsequently Rider’s arrest.
Rider was booked into the White County Jail.
Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty.