ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) will be on high-visibility during this 78-hour Labor Day holiday weekend reminding motorists to practice safe driving habits as they travel throughout the state. The holiday travel period begins Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. and ends Monday, Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

“Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers will be on patrol in full force for the upcoming 78-hour Labor Day holiday travel period focusing their attention on speeders, unrestrained occupants, as well as distracted and impaired drivers,” said Colonel Gary Vowell, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “We are dealing with unprecedented times within our state where the norm is not normal anymore, but the safety of our residents and visitors will always remain our top priority,” he added.

Last year, statewide, there were nine fatal crashes and 10 fatalities reported to GSP during the 2019 holiday period. GSP investigated seven of the fatal crashes which included eight deaths. Troopers also investigated 523 crashes, which resulted in 288 injuries. In addition to crash investigations, troopers and motor carrier officers wrote 5,897 citations; 7,320 warnings; and arrested 244 motorists for driving under the influence.

AAA suggests with travel restrictions lifting but social distancing still recommended, trends show Americans this summer are more likely to act on the spur of the moment, and more cautious about their travel approach.

Here are some travel tips to keep in mind this holiday weekend:

• Obey the posted speed limit. When you exceed the speed limit, you reduce the amount of available time needed to avoid a traffic crash.

• Do not drive impaired. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, rideshare service, friend, or family member to help you get home safely.

• Buckle Up. Make sure everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt and that children are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under the age of eight to be in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight, and height.

• Pay attention to the Road. Limit your distractions, and never use electronic devices to text or surf the web while driving. The Hands-Free Georgia Act prohibits all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving.

• Do not leave children and pets in hot cars. Regularly check the back seat and back floor area for children and animals, each time you exit your vehicle.

• Stay alert of your surroundings and show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads.

• Wear a mask and practice social distancing while in public places such as grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and other inside places. Continue these practices on beaches and parks.

• Wash and/or sanitize your hands after pumping gas and leaving public places.