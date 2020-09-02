LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – According to a Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) statement, a 63-year old man died in a pedestrian accident yesterday evening in Lawrenceville.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers arrived at a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at Grayson Hwy and Maranantha Trl. Officers arrived on scene along with the Gwinnett County Fire Department and determined that the pedestrian, Douglas Johnson, of Lawrenceville, was deceased. GCPD notified his next of kin.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the pedestrian was attempting to cross Grayson Hwy outside of the crosswalk and was under the influence of alcohol. The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The driver of the car was Chareis Daniels of Conyers. GCPD did not charge Daniels with any violation.