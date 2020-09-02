JESUP, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reports that they arrested Jesup Police Department Officer Steven Wright, 30, for one count of Aggravated Sodomy, Sexual Assault Against a Person in Custody, and Violation of Oath of Office.
Wright turned himself into the Wayne County Jail.
On August 18, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney requested the GBI investigate an allegation of criminal misconduct by Wright. The investigation revealed that Wright engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with a person under his authority.
Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.