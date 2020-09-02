An original oil painting, entitled \"Cardinals\" was painted by former President Jimmy Carter in 2018. Source: The Carter Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Patch) – An original oil painting by former President Jimmy Carter fetched $340,000 at an auction that raised more than $2 million for the Carter Center over the weekend.
The auction, which was held virtually over four days, included several popular items including signed photos of former presidents, a typewriter from actor Tom Hanks and a signed baseball by Joe DiMaggio.
