TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa Bay Buccaneer season ticket holders were just notified today via email that the first two regular season games will be played without fans. This is sad news for the many fans itching to see Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski donned in something other than Patriots uniforms.

The exact email reads as follows:

From the Bucs to season ticket holders…

Over the past several months, we have worked closely with the NFL and local officials to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Buccaneers home games during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide access to you, our loyal fans, with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff, and our Tampa community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority.

Based on our conversations with local officials, we have determined that it is not yet the right time to welcome fans back to Raymond James Stadium. As a result, the first two regular season Tampa Bay Buccaneers home games on Sunday, September 20, and Sunday, October 4, will be played without fans.

Should current trends continue to improve, we plan to welcome back fans when we host the Green Bay Packers on October 18. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

We share this disappointment along with at least 25 other NFL teams who also won’t be hosting fans to begin the season. This September, we will deeply miss the energy and passion that our fans bring to Raymond James Stadium on gamedays. We remain excited for the 2020 season kickoff in New Orleans on September 13 and appreciate your tremendous support as you “Fire the Cannons” from home!