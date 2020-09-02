KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 03: Planes belonging to Delta Air Lines sit idle at Kansas City International Airport on April 03, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. U.S. carriers reported an enormous drop in bookings amid the spread of the coronavirus and are waiting for a government bailout to fight the impact. Delta lost almost $2 billion in March and parked half of its fleet in order to save money. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, Ga. (Patch) – After temporarily suspending change fees earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Delta Airlines announced Monday that passengers will no longer be charged to make travel changes or cancel tickets for most domestic flights.
The policy change will be permanent for main cabin, Comfort+ and first class and comes after United Airlines announced a similar change. Before the change, Delta charged $200 on domestic, non-refundable flights plus any difference in price. Basic economy flights are not included in the waiver of the change fees, the airline announced.
