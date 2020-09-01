Red and blue Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) identified the three rear-seat passengers in a single vehicle fatal traffic collision on Six Flags Parkway near Queensferry Drive on Sunday night.

The passengers were Mitia Pruitt17, of Steubenville, Ohio, Chloe Dudley, 18, of Xenia, Ohio, and Maniya Connelly, 19, of Akron, Ohio. CCPD reports notifying their next of kin.

According to investigators, a black 2015 Chrysler 200 traveled east on Six Flags Parkway approaching Queensferry Drive. The vehicle exceeded the posted 40 mph speed limit when the vehicle’s driver failed to maintain its lane within a curve and crossed through the westbound lane, leaving the roadway before colliding with a tree. The car overturned and came to rest upside down on the north side of the road.

The driver Martez D. Smith, 21, of Jonesboro, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger, Charles N. Trotter, 21, of Roswell, was uninjured and left the scene on foot. Trotter was later located nearby and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

The accident ejected three rear-seat passengers from the vehicle. One of the rear seat passengers died on the scene. The other two rear-seat passengers were transported to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, where they later died. Authorities have been unable to positively identify any of these victims.

The circumstances which brought the victims in contact with the driver and front-seat passenger are still being investigated, as is the collision.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.