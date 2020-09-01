OCALA, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Charlie Lee Wright, Jr., 52, of Summerfield to 17 years and 7 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office statement.

A federal jury had found Wright guilty in December 2019. Because of Wright’s extensive criminal record, he qualified as an Armed Career Criminal and subject to a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence. In addition, he also forfeited five firearms—three rifles and two handguns.

According to court records, on January 16, 2019, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Wright’s home pursuant to an investigation into missing jewelry. During the search, detectives located numerous firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside the home and in a car registered in Wright’s name. Wright subsequently admitted to federal investigators that he had handled at least two of the recovered firearms.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Wright has 28 prior felony convictions in Florida. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.