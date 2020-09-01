Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Monday the date of the special Democratic primary election required for Georgia State Senate District 39, which became vacant with the withdrawal of Sen. Nikema Williams (D-39). The special election will be held on November 3, 2020 for the district, which includes parts of Fulton county. A runoff, if needed, will be held on December 1, 2020. Qualifying for the Georgia Senate District 39 special primary election will be held at the Democratic Party of Georgia, 501 Pulliam Street S.W., Suite 311, Atlanta, Georgia, 30312. The qualifying period will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m.; Thursday, September 3, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m.; and Friday, September 4, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 1:00 p.m. The qualifying fee shall be $400.00. Monday, October 5, 2020 is the last day to register to vote for the special primary election.