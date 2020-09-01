SUGAR HILL, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a shooting at Gary Pirkle Park (6195 Austin Garner Road) on August 29th after a semi-professional football game was cancelled according to a statement from the GCPD.

The preliminary information collected by investigators indicates that the game was cancelled after the two teams brawled in the middle of the field. Shortly after the cancellation, many shots were fired between the parking lot and bathroom area. Evidence collected indicates that there were multiple people shooting.

One man was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives say that there were at least a hundred people present at the time of the shooting. Most of those people left the park before police arrived.

Investigators say they believe there are many people with information on this case. They are asking those people to come forward and contact the police department.