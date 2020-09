DECATUR, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Jakaree Hicks, 11, has been missing from his Decatur home since 6:30 p.m. Jakaree is a 4’01”, 63 lbs, brown skin black male with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, navy blue sweatpants, and red/black Jordan sneakers. He may be riding his black and white bicycle. We urge anyone who comes into contact with him to call 911 or our Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710. A photo of Jakaree is attached.