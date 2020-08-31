Following several local and national police use of force incidents, the Atlanta City Council approved police reform measures that include de-escalation and a ban on chokeholds. (photo screenshot: Valencia Jones)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The Atlanta Police Department (APD) requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate an officer involved shooting on Saturday according to a statement from the GBI.

A preliminary report shows that at approximately 3:00 p.m., APD officers were investigating a possible vehicle theft when they encountered a suspect vehicle in a parking lot located near 80 13th Street NE in Midtown.

When officers approached the car, later found to be stolen, the vehicle fled from the lot and drove toward the officers. The fleeing car grazed one officer and struck one APD vehicle.

One officer fired his weapon during the incident. The stolen car traveled to 97 10th Street NW, where the vehicle crashed into a building. Two males were reported running from the scene but were not located. At this time there is no indication gunfire struck either occupant.

The officer that the stolen car hit was treated at the scene. No other officers were injured.