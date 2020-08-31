The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic collision that occurred on Six Flags Parkway near Queensferry Drive on Sunday night around 11 p.m., according to a statement from the CCPD.

According to investigators, a black 2015 Chrysler 200 traveled east on Six Flags Parkway approaching Queensferry Drive. The vehicle exceeded the posted 40 mph speed limit when the vehicle’s driver failed to maintain its lane within a curve and crossed through the westbound lane, leaving the roadway before colliding with a tree. The car overturned and came to rest upside down on the north side of the road.

The driver Martez D. Smith, 21, of Jonesboro, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The front seat passenger, Charles N. Trotter, 21, of Roswell, was uninjured and left the scene on foot. Trotter was later located nearby and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

The accident ejected three rear-seat passengers from the vehicle. One of the rear seat passengers died on the scene. The other two rear-seat passengers were transported to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, where they later died. Authorities have been unable to positively identify any of these victims.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.