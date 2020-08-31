A one-year-old is back with his mother after being abducted from his stroller at gunpoint in Georgia. Credit: FBI/Twitter

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10/CNN) — A one-year-old boy abducted at gunpoint Saturday is safe and back at home with his mother, authorities said.

Mateo Mantufar-Barrera was being pushed in his stroller by his mother near their apartment in Chamblee, Georgia, just northeast of Atlanta, Saturday afternoon when an SUV pulled up next to them, according to a news release from the Chamblee Police Department.

A man got out of the vehicle and approached the mother, pointed a gun at her hip and looked inside the stroller, the release said.

When the man tried to grab her son, the mother was able to grab the gun from the man. She attempted to shoot him, but the gun did not go off, the release said.

A second suspect then got out of the vehicle, grabbed the baby and got back into the car, according to the release.

The mother was able to grab a piece of the first suspect’s shorts and shoe, the release said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the boy and apprehended two people hours later in Carrollton, Georgia, in a vehicle matching the description from the alert. The child was unharmed inside the car, police said.

Police have not announced charges against the suspects yet and a motive is unknown at this time.

The suspects will remain in custody in Carroll County, according to the release.

The Chamblee Police Department will hold a press conference Monday at 2 p.m..

