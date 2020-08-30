Retirees Ronald McMahan (R) and his friends Don Eaton (C) and Andy Bilardello (L), all leaders of local Republican clubs, write down envelopes inviting new residents to join the Republican clubs in The Villages, a retirement town in central Florida north of Orlando, on June 12, 2019. - The Villages is a retirement town in central Florida, where the average age of its 75,000 inhabitants is 71. Most are Republican. One afternoon not long ago five retirees all wearing Trump pins reviewed lists of recent arrivals in the city in order to send them invitations to join Republican-affiliated clubs. An hour's drive to the south, in Orlando, the US president will be formally launching his re-election campaign on June 18, 2019. (Photo by Leila MACOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LEILA MACOR/AFP via Getty Images)

OCALA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Florida family plead guilty to a conspiracy to defraud Veterans health care in The Villages, resulting in over $300,000 in charges.

Miller Wilson, Jr. (50, Sparr), his daughter, Myoshi Wilson (26, Citra), and Erica Wilson (43, Ocala) have each pleaded guilty for their roles a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care benefits.

Miller Wilson, Jr. pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and solicitation and receipt of a health care kickback. He faces a maximum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment for the conspiracy charge, and up to 10 years in federal prison for the kickback offense.

On March 5, 2020, Erica Wilson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. She faces a maximum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment. Myoshi Wilson had pleaded guilty on February 18, 2020, to making false statements to law enforcement. She faces a maximum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment. All three defendants will be sentenced on October 6, 2020.

According to court documents, Miller Wilson, Jr. was an employee at the Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) Clinic located in The Villages, Florida. As part of his employment, he provided transportation arrangements for veterans needing medical treatment. From 2014 through 2016, Miller Wilson, Jr. obtained cash kickbacks from the transportation vendors in exchange for awarding them health care contracts from the VA. Thereafter, from 2016-2017, Miller Wilson, Jr. conspired with Erica and Myoshi Wilson to open and manage two different transportation companies to conduct similar schemes. Miller Wilson, Jr. used his official position at the VA to funnel health care contracts to the companies that he had formed with Erica and Myoshi Wilson. During a 17-month period, the two companies billed the federal government $305,673. Myoshi Wilson admitted to making false statements to a federal agent in 2019, to conceal the conspiracy.

