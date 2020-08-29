ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – An elderly woman and a police officer in St. Petersburg, Florida were bitten by a dog on Friday before the dog was killed.

The St. Petersburg Police were dispatched around 7:40am on Friday to the 800 block of 93rd Ave. North where a 67-year-old woman had been bitten by a dog multiple times and was suffering serious injuries.

One responding officer sustained a bite from the dog before the owner could get the animal under control.

According to SPPD, the dog broke the chain collar it was on and charged officers. In response, the dog was shot to prevent further attack. The dog did not survive.

According to Florida law, the owner of any dog that bites any person while such person is on or in a public place is liable for damages suffered by persons bitten, regardless of the former viciousness of the dog or the owners’ knowledge of such viciousness. For complete information on this law, see 767.04, Dog owner’s liability for damages to persons bitten.

The woman was transported to the hospital to treat her injuries. The officer also went to the hospital for treatment. SPPD is still investigating the incident and CW44 News At 10 will provide further details as information becomes available.

