File Image: Close-up. Arrested woman handcuffed hands at the back. Prisoner or arrested terrorist, hacker, bribetaker, close-up of hands in handcuff. Credit: Adobe Stock

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Mary Kathrine “Katie” Horton, 37, on Thursday and charged her with cruelty to children in the second degree and murder in the second degree for the death of her daughter, Kaitlyn Michelle Yozviak, 12.

The Ivey Police Department requested the GBI assist with the death investigation of Kaitlyn Yozviak. At approximately 2:11 p.m., the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a call from Katie Horton indicating that her daughter was unresponsive. Kaitlyn Yozviak was transported to Navicent Medical Center in Baldwin County where she was pronounced dead.

The GBI, along with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ivey Police Department executed a search warrant at the Yozviak residence.

The GBI Crime Lab in Macon performed an autopsy on young Yozviak. The preliminary investigation revealed she was subjected to excessive physical pain due to medical negligence.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Ivey Police Department at 478-628-2479 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 478-445-4173.