PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Pasco County offers another round of assistance paying your bills directly if you live in Pasco County and have experienced economic hardship due to COVID-19 through Community CARES. The offering will be first-com, first-served for approximately 800 customers.

September 1, 2020, to 800 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’re unable to receive assistance during this round, Pasco county states that more assistance will be available in the coming months, so please check back with CW44 News At 10 for updates.

WHAT: Community CARES Program

WHERE: Apply online at: bit.ly/2EtSEml

WHEN: Applications Open: Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 9 a.m.

WHO: Anyone who has not yet received Community CARES assistance

The types of bills eligible for payment under the Community CARES program include:

•Mortgage (for homesteaded properties)

•Rent

•Utilities (water & electric only)

Pasco County received funding for this program through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act. The BCC initially appropriated $4 million to Pasco CARES. Community CARES will use the remainder of that funding, with a maximum allowance of $3,500 per household. Residents will be income-qualified at or below 80% of the Area Median Income and must prove Pasco residency and economic impact from COVID-19.

