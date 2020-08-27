Comments
File photo of classroom. (Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Hillsborough County School Board will hold an emergency meeting Friday at 8am to decide if Hillsborough County Schools will reopen August 31, 2020 as planned.
According to a Facebook post by Hillsborough County School Board Chair, Melissa Snively, The FEA filed a motion to vacate the stay in the recent court decision against the Governor and Commissioner of Education. The judge has issued an order to vacate the stay effective today.
That means, in order to maintain the current plan of reopening schools 8/31, the board must vote tomorrow. Otherwise, we revert to the plan which the board approved 8/6, which is the first four weeks online. We meet tomorrow morning at 8am.
