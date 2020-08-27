Stock Photo: PARAMOUNT, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Boxes of food are distributed by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to people facing economic or food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic on August 6, 2020 in Paramount, California. Around 2,500 motorists were expected to collect the food boxes which included a pamphlet urging recipients to complete the 2020 census as the spread of the coronavirus continues. The problem of food insecurity is increasing with almost 30 million respondents telling the U.S. Census Bureau they did not have enough to eat at some point during the week ending July 21. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
DECATUR, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)
PRESS RELEASE:
DeKalb County Government continues to fight food insecurity with its fourth monthly food distribution event scheduled for this weekend.
On Saturday, Aug. 29, the county will host three drive-through food distribution events during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of frozen chicken hindquarters.
Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 300
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038
- Partners include the Latin American Association, Clarkston Community Center, Telemundo Atlanta television, La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church.