JONESBORO, GA. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

A face mask or face covering, over the nose and mouth, is now mandatory in Clayton County in public and government buildings to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Private businesses and municipalities within the county are not required to mandate masks or face coverings.

“It is our responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, and our community by wearing a mask” said Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner.

Individuals may go without a mask in parks and on trails when they can maintain a six-foot buffer between themselves and others as outlined in the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. Individuals are not required to wear face coverings while eating or drinking, for reasons of religion, health, an inability to get them on and off, and for children 2 years old or younger.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, wearing a face covering over the nose and mouth is a Georgia recommended precaution designed to prevent symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals who have contracted COVID-19 from spreading it to other individuals. Face masks and face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of the virus when widely used by people in public settings. Additionally, the spread of COVID-19 can be reduced when masks are used along with other preventive measures including social distancing frequent handwashing, cleaning, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.