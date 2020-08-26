The Marietta Police Department (MPD) has identified the driver and occupants of a Nissan Rogue hit by a tractor trailer truck on Interstate 75 near North Marietta Parkway Tuesday, according to Officer Joshua Madison, Public Information Officer of the Marietta Police Department.

MPD identified the driver of the Nissan Rogue has been identified as 41 year old Quatrina Porter. The passengers of the vehicle have been identified as 42 year old Eddie Murphy and 21 year old Haamid Williams. All three occupants are of Austell, GA.

The initial on-scene investigation revealed that a 2009 Nissan Rogue was stopped in the center lane of Interstate 75 Northbound for unknown reasons, when a tractor trailer driven by Linder Rice, a 52 year-old male from Conyers, GA, collided with the stopped Nissan Rogue.

Responding Marietta Police Officers and Marietta Fire Firefighters/Paramedics located the 2009 Nissan Rogue wrecked and on the right shoulder of I-75 northbound just north of the entrance ramp from North Marietta Parkway.

All three occupants in the Nissan Rogue died at the scene as a result of the crash. The driver of the tractor trailer, Linder Rice, was uninjured.

The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is still currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Madison at 770-794-5357.

