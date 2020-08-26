LARGO, Fla. (August 26, 2020) – Today is National Dog Day and SPCA Tampa Bay announced they will waive select adoption fees on Saturday, August 29, during its annual Clear the Shelter pet adoption campaign. Animal shelters, like SPCA Tampa Bay, across the country have been celebrating pet companionship during the month of August and are urging communities to adopt and donate to local animal shelters.

Jane the Shih Tzu Jane (Shih Tzu). Photo Credit: CW44 News At 10

Molly and Foo. Chihuahua and Chihuahua Mix Molly (Beagle/Pug/Chihuahua Mix) and Foo (Chihuahua). Photo Credit: CW44 News At 10

Bailey Bailey (Golden Doodle Mix). Photo Credit: CW44 News At 10

The time these dogs, cats and pocket pets spend with SPCA Tampa Bay is only temporary and the love they can bring to a family will last a lifetime. Currently, there’s more than 50 adoptable animals (including rabbits, birds and more) that are furry, bouncy and even feathered.

SPCA Tampa Bay opens at noon on Saturday, August 29, and will have social distance measures in place to accommodate the community. No more than 10 people will be able to visit the adoptable animals inside the shelter. For more information on SPCA Tampa Bay’s Clear the Shelter event, and all of their adoptable pets, visit spcatampabay.org and click on adoptions or call 727-586-3591.

About SPCA Tampa Bay- SPCA Tampa Bay is a for-all shelter and they work to transform the lives of animals through passionate collaboration with the community. They are a non-profit animal welfare agency that operates a for-all animal shelter and public veterinary center in Pinellas County. They assist all animals in need, regardless of species or circumstance, at their 10-acre campus in Largo, Florida and their full-service veterinary hospital in St. Petersburg. Founded in 1940, SPCA Tampa Bay has cared for millions of homeless, surrendered, and injured animals.

