COLUMBUS, GA (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) charged Artis Haygood, 33, of Muscogee County, with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children according to a GBI statement.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation said its investigation into Haygood by the began after they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible upload and possession of child pornography by Haygood to a popular online platform.
The investigation led to a search warrant of Haygood’s home and his subsequent arrest according to the statement.
Haygood was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Charges are merely accusations, and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.