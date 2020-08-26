CBS, the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark productions announced Jimmie Allen,Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi as performers for the 55th ACM Awards. Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, September 16th from 8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT, only on CBS and available to stream on demand with CBS All Access.

For the first time in the show’s history, the 55th ACM Awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting live from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Artists at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini performing “Hole in the Bottle,” Gabby Barrett performing her No. 1 hit “I Hope,” Maren Morris, this year’s most nominated female artist, performing “To Hell & Back,” Old Dominion, this year’s most nominated group, performing a special medley of their No. 1 hits, and Thomas Rhett, this year’s most nominated male artist, featuring Jon Pardi, performing their No. 1 hit “Beer Can’t Fix.”

Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen performing his No.1 hit “Make Me Want To,” Luke Combs performing “Better Together,” Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick performing the smash hit “Bluebird,” and Tim McGraw performing his recently released single “I Called Mama.” Additional acts and presenters, including artists performing from the Grand Ole Opry House, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and tune into the 55th ACM Awards, Wednesday, September 16th at 8:00 PM ET live/PT delayed, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.