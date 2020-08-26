Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space. Credit iStock
WARRENTON, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Warrenton Police Department requested the GBI assist with a death investigation that occurred on Depot Street in Warrenton, Georgia.
At approximately 12:39 a.m. Saturday, the Warrenton Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Depot Street. Upon arrival, police found Warrenton resident Eric Battle, 41, shot. Battle died of his injuries on the scene.
The GBI transported Battle’s body to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, GA where an autopsy will be performed. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Warrenton Police Department at 706-465-3309 or the GBI at 706-595-2575