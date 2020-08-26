CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Today, detectives of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Daniel Grisales of Dunnellon, Florida on charges of capital sexual battery against a juvenile victim under the age of 12.

This investigation began after a popular internet company reported that child pornography was sent to multiple people through their mobile app. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was unable to identify the juvenile featured in the video and believed the video to be newly produced content.

Detective Chris Cornell was able to link the online accounts to suspect, Daniel Grisales. Today, detectives executed a search warrant for Grisales’ residence. They were able to match objects from inside the home to those seen in the circulated illicit video. Grisales was interviewed by detectives and subsequently confessed. He was placed under arrest and will remain in custody on a no-bond status.

According to the sheriff’s office additional charges are anticipated based upon the evidence located during the search warrant. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.