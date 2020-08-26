Filed Under:Congressman, Decatur Mayor, DeKalb Commissioner, honor, john lewis, Launch, mayor, Mereda Davis Johnson, Patti Garrett, task force
Security barriers are seen setup for the public viewing later in the day of former Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) in Washington, DC on July 27, 2020. - Tributes to civil rights leader congressman John Lewis, will be held at the US Capitol, where Lewis will lie in state through Tuesday evening, a rarely granted honor. Lewis grew up in the Alabama city of Troy. His parents were sharecroppers, and he once worked in a cotton field. While attending segregated schools, Lewis was inspired by the peaceful protests of rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

PRESS RELEASE:

Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson and Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett signed a declaration forming the John Lewis Commemorative Task Force.