HAINES CITY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Polk County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Homicide detectives arrested 51-year-old Sandra Mayberry of Haines City, Florida for DUI Manslaughter (F2). Mayberry was the driver of a single vehicle crash that occurred on April 25, 2020, which killed her passenger, 57-year-old Michael Browning, also of Haines City.

According to the affidavit, “A search warrant was obtained for Mayberry’s blood collected at the time of her admission to the hospital. The blood was sent to FDLE for analysis. The results came back with an alcohol level of 0.220 g/100ml of blood. This is almost 3 times the legal limit.”

“With so many options for alternate transportation, especially since the advent of ride-share apps, there is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been drinking. Just like in this scenario, the outcome can be fatal. So, please, don’t drink and drive.” –Grady Judd, Sheriff

Mayberry’s criminal history includes 3 prior felonies, and 2 out of state charges from Tennessee.

AS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED:

A single-vehicle crash just after midnight on Saturday morning resulted in the death of a passenger, and the hospitalization of the driver. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which occurred at about 12:09 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, on U.S. 27, about a half-mile north of Lucerne Park Road in Haines City.

57-year-old Michael Browning of Haines City, was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, but died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 51-year-old Sandra Mayberry of Haines City, was also transported to LRHMC, in stable condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, Mayberry was driving a white 2007 Chevy 2500 truck, north on U.S. 27 in the outside lane.

For unknown reasons at this time, the truck swerved to the right, went off of the roadway, and overturned several times. The truck struck a barbed wire fence and came to a rest in a cow pasture on the east side of the highway.

Ms. Mayberry was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but Mr. Browning was not.

The Florida Department of Transportation assisted deputies by rerouting traffic around the crash site. The roadway was closed for about four hours.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.