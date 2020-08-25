CHICAGO, IL - MAY 13: Crime scene tape is wrapped around a power pole near the location where a 20-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the head and a 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded during weekend violence on May 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Three people were shot and killed and at least six others were wounded in gun violence in the city this past weekend. Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy held a press conference today to announce his department had seized more than 2,500 illegal firearms in the city so far this year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) A former police officer opened fire on a sheriff and a deputy before turning the gun on himself, say authorities. One other person is reported dead. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SMYRNA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – On Monday, the Smyrna Police Department (SPD) requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate an officer involved shooting according to a GBI press release.

This is the 65th officer involved shooting the GBI has investigated this year.

The release says that initial information suggests that on Monday, at approximately 4:06 p.m., SPD officers conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul pick-up truck reported stolen on Jonquil Road at the intersection of Spring Road in Smyrna.

Officers exited their vehicles and approached the U-Haul. The U-Haul accelerated in reverse, striking the officers’ patrol car. An officer discharged his firearm at the truck and the truck sped away.

SPD pursued the truck to the area of Roswell Street and Williams Park, where the truck crashed. The male driver and female passenger exited the truck and fled on foot. SPD officers were able to apprehend and arrest the passenger, identified as Amanda Yanez. Yanez was not injured by gunfire and there was no information at this time that the gunfire injured the driver.

The whereabouts of the driver is unknown.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.