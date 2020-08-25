POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – On Sunday, the Powder Springs Police Department (PSPD) requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigate an officer involved shooting according to a GBI statement.

The GBI says that initial information indicates that on Saturday at approximately 11:32 p.m., officers with the PSPD stopped a vehicle for speeding in a residential neighborhood. Upon approaching the vehicle, a PSPD officer observed the male driver with a handgun. The officer gave the driver commands to show his hands. During the encounter, the driver accelerated and drove the vehicle in the officer’s direction. The officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle. The vehicle sped away and officers were unable to locate it.

At approximately 11:43 p.m., PSPD arrived at the scene of a wreck at the intersection of Frank Aiken Road and Starboard Drive in Powder Springs. The single vehicle at the scene matched the description of the one involved in the previous shooting. The vehicle was unoccupied and residents reporting seeing a person run from the scene. There was no indication at this time that gunfire injured the driver.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.