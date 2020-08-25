KINGSLAND, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – On Sunday, the Kingsland Police Department (KPD) asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred earlier on the same evening according to a GBI news release.

The news release states that KPD officers were dispatched to Camden Way Apartments based upon 911 caller report of a woman screaming. Responding officers encountered an ongoing domestic dispute at the address.

Through a window, officers observed Gearil Leonard Williams, 47, inside an apartment holding a knife and a woman in distress. As officers entered the apartment, the woman ran into a bedroom, followed by Williams, who barricaded himself inside the room with her. Officers attempted to enter the bedroom but were unsuccessful.

KPD Sgt. Paul George went outside the apartment and attempted to go into the bedroom through a window by breaking it. During the incident, Sgt. George discharged his firearm, striking Williams.

Williams died at the scene.

Williams will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsy. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for minor injuries that were sustained during the domestic dispute.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. When completed, the GBI will turn the over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.